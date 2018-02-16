Utility Careers Campaign Comes To Lancaster

LANCASTER – PA Public Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown joined with leaders at Lancaster’s Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, along with utilities from across the state, to highlight the importance and impact of educating the next generation of utility workers. Brown added that utility jobs will remain in demand well into the future, with opportunities growing faster and wages substantially higher than statewide averages. The average utility wage in Pennsylvania is just over $93,000 per year and the number of utility jobs has increased by more than 11% over the past five years. Utilities are expected to hire an additional 70,000 workers by 2020, and growth in the energy sector is expected to create an estimated 1.5 million jobs by 2030.

