Wolf Proposes New Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf submitted a map to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional districts, releasing it minutes before the court-ordered midnight deadline. Wolf’s map submitted Thursday night was the seventh such submission with others coming from Republican and Democrat state lawmakers and Lt. Gov. Mike Stack. Key differences include how many times Montgomery County is split up, which counties are packaged with the city of Reading, and whether incumbent congressmen are kept in their districts. The state Supreme Court has given itself four days to consider the proposals and issue new boundaries. Republican lawmakers say they’ll likely ask a federal court to block any boundaries the state Supreme Court imposes.

Related