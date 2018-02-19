Friday Night Fire Cancels Classes Today At Elizabethtown School District

ELIZABETHTOWN – Lancaster County’s Elizabethtown Area School District has canceled classes for all K-12 students today due to a Friday night fire. The district says a small fire was reported in the high school kitchen’s dishwashing room around 9:45 p.m. and was quickly extinguished. The district’s HVAC system did draw in some smoke and soot causing several classrooms and common areas to be affected. Noticeable signs of damage include a smoky odor in parts of the building and black soot on desks, walls, and other surfaces. District buildings and grounds staff are supporting the restoration company in their work to restore the school to its normal condition. The district hopes that school can resume district-wide tomorrow. Several classrooms in the secondary building may be closed, ceiling tiles missing, and they may need to serve bag lunches at the secondary level until the kitchen area can be restored to working conditions.

Related