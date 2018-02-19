Homicide Investigation In Berks County

HAMBURG (AP) – Berks County authorities say a woman was found dead and a man was critically injured in an apparent homicide case. State Police said borough police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and found the two on the floor of the home in the 400 block of N. Fifth Street in Hamburg shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police identified the woman as 58-year-old Suzanne Lenkiewicz, who lived at that address. Her husband, 56-year-old Gary Lenkiewicz, was taken to Reading Hospital in critical condition, but officials said his condition had been upgraded to stable. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said that the couple had a history of domestic problems.

