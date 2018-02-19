Lancaster Woman Reported Missing

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman is being reported as a missing/endangered adult. The family of Lasheena Thomas reported her missing to authorities on Friday. Thomas is a 32-year-old black female, about five nine, and 160 pounds. Police released a photo of Thomas from 2015. She has some intellectual disabilities and has been prescribed medication for her condition, but tends to be non-compliant with medication. She was last seen January 17th. Her last known address was in the first block of Old Dorwart Street. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or non-emergency dispatch at 717-664-1180.

