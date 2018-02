CARLISLE – Cumberland County authorities are searching for a missing teen. Yesterday, Carlisle Police responded to the 500 block of S. Pitt Street and say 13-year-old Elana Person was last seen leaving the residence at 8 p.m. She was wearing black jeans with a white stripe and an unknown colored jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.

