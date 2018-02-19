PA Awaits First Look At High Court’s Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – Today is the deadline for the PA Supreme Court to impose a new congressional district map for the state’s 2018 elections. The court set today’s deadline for itself to unveil a map of districts to take effect in the May 15 primary, although Republican Legislative leaders have said they’ll ask federal judges to block any new map. They contend that the court is unconstitutionally commandeering legislative authority to draw districts. The state’s Democrat majority on the high court ruled last month in a party-line decision that Pennsylvania’s district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Related