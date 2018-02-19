PA Budget Hearings Begin Tuesday

HARRISBURG – Hearings on Gov. Tom Wolf’s $33 billion 2018-2019 budget proposal will begin tomorrow in Harrisburg before the state Senate Appropriations Committee. The hearings provide an opportunity for the committee to hear cabinet secretaries and administration officials detail their plans for the upcoming fiscal year. Committee Chairman, Lehigh County Sen. Pat Browne said he and panel members will be taking a hard look at the Governor’s proposal to increase state spending by $1.2 billion dollars. Budget hearings before the Senate panel begin with the Department of the Treasury and conclude March 8th with the Budget Secretary. The hearings can be viewed live at pasenategop.com. Members of the PA House Appropriations Committee also begin their budget hearings tomorrow. House Appropriations Committee Chairman, York County Rep. Stan Saylor said the appropriations hearings will focus on jobs and opioids and to emphasize state government to stay within our monetary needs. He added that their goal on the Appropriations Committee is to present a reasonable, responsible government to the people of Pennsylvania and to the business community that they can expect in the future a state government that will help them employ more people and expand here.

