PA Family Council Cancels It’s Gubernatorial Forum

LANCASTER – The “Together For PA” Forum is officially cancelled. The PA Family Council is informing us that the Scott Wagner for Senate Campaign is declining to participate in the Together for PA Gubernatorial Candidate forum with Dr. Frank Luntz. The original event was set for February 11th, but was postponed after learning that Sen Wagner had a schedule conflict on that date. The PA Family Council sought alternative dates that could work, but to no avail. Those who purchased tickets may obtain refunds or convert your donations to the Voter Guide project by contacting the PA Family Council office at 717-545-0600 or by emailing Ruth Wilson at rwilson@fafamily.org.

