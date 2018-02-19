Teen Rescued From Lancaster County Cave

MARTIC TOWNSHIP – Authorities say a 15-year-old youth trapped in a Lancaster County cave was rescued after a lengthy effort. The youth, who was part of a group accompanied by a cave guide, was about 200 feet into the Wind Cave on Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township when he became wedged between some rocks. Fire and emergency rescue units responded to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Heating pads were used to keep the youth warm as rescuers worked to free him. The youth was freed shortly before midnight. Rescuers say it took about 45 minutes to transport him to the cave entrance after he was extricated. There was no indication that he was injured. He was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

Related