UPDATE-PA Supreme Court Released New Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – The state Supreme Court released the new Congressional Map for Pennsylvania after the state Senate and House, and Governor Tom Wolf were unable to agree on a new map. The Supreme Court’s map made major changes from the map they ruled unconstitutional, including reordering the districts. The court set today’s deadline for itself to unveil a map of districts to take effect in the May 15 primary, although Republican Legislative leaders have said they’ll ask federal judges to block any new map. They contend that the court is unconstitutionally commandeering legislative authority to draw districts. The state’s Democrat majority on the high court ruled last month in a party-line decision that Pennsylvania’s district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

