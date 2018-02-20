Auditors Taking Closer Look At PA Game Commission

HARRISBURG(AP) – The agency that oversees hunting in Pennsylvania is getting a closer look from the state auditor general’s office. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced his office will be conducting the Game Commission’s first performance audit in nearly a decade. The review includes revenue sources, how the commission is spending money and whether it’s following applicable laws and regulations. DePasquale says the audit will also delve into how the whitetail deer population is being managed and efforts to preserve and expand ruffed grouse habitat. The study is expected to be completed by the end of this year, but there’s not a firm deadline. The Game Commission has about 700 full-time employees and issues about 900,000 hunting licenses annually. It owns about 1.5 million acres of game lands in 65 counties.

