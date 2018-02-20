Congressional Map Raises Democrat Hopes, But Faces Legal Challenge

HARRISBURG (AP) – The map of congressional districts imposed by the PA Supreme Court for the state’s 2018 elections boosts Democrats in their mission to wrest control of the U.S. House. The map of Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts takes effect for the May 15 primary and substantially overhauls a Republican-drawn congressional map. Most significantly, the new map gives Democrats a better shot at winning a couple more seats, particularly in Philadelphia’s heavily populated and moderate suburbs. Meanwhile, candidates are finding themselves in a new landscape and rethinking campaigns a week before they can start circulating petitions to run.

