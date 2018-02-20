Former PA Gov. Ridge Recalls Heart Attack Scare

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The recovery continues for former PA Gov. Tom Ridge, who says he flat-lined three times during a November heart attack. The 72-year-old Ridge woke up feeling ill at a hotel in Austin, Texas. He says he did an internet search on heart attacks before summoning help from hotel staff. Ridge says emergency technicians cracked his sternum and broke several ribs working to revive him before he was put on hospital life support. He’s crediting health care workers for keeping him alive. Ridge is working a few days a week as his health recovers. The Republican served as governor from 1995 to 2001 and as the country’s first homeland security secretary until 2005.

Related