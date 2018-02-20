GOP Legislative Leaders React To Court’s Congressional Map

HARRISBURG – Two PA Republican leaders, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and House Speaker Mike Turzai, issued a statement after the PA Supreme Court issued its congressional map. “Implementation of this map would create a constitutional crisis where the PA Supreme Court is usurping the authority of the Legislative and Executive branches. We anticipate further action in federal court. This entire exercise, while cloaked in ‘litigation,’ is and has been nothing more than the ultimate partisan gerrymander – one brought about by the Democrat Governor acting in concert with liberal politically-connected litigants. The League of Women Voters maintains that it filed this suit in order to take partisan politics out of the Congressional redistricting process. This map illustrates that the definition of fair is simply code for a desire to elect more Democrats.”

Related