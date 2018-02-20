Lancaster County Man In Road Rage Case Gets Probation

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man will be under supervision for the next decade after using racial slurs while threatening a woman during a road-rage incident last year. 58-year-old Roger Chenault of Washington Boro pleaded guilty to felony ethnic intimidation and related charges regarding a July 8 incident at Penn and Water Streets in Washington Boro. Chenault veered in front of the victim’s vehicle multiple times and slammed on the brakes. At the intersection, he got out of his vehicle and confronted the victim in her vehicle, using racial slurs, threatening to shoot her, and waving his fist at her face. A judge sentenced Chenault to 10 years probation. He served a month in prison on the charges. The latest incident was not the first time Chenault has been involved in a road-rage dispute. He was convicted of assault for forcing an elderly man’s vehicle off the road and punching him in the face in 2013 and for ramming another motorist’s vehicle in 2016.

Related