School Threat Investigation In York County

YORK – On Monday, Springettsbury Township Police investigated a potential school violence threat at Central York High School. The threat was based on a student reporting that he heard another student say to someone else in the hallway, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.” The student who overheard the comment took proper action and reported it to school staff, who immediately notified police. An uninvolved student who heard the information passed it onto several others through social media, which began gaining details not based in fact, as it was passed from person to person. Springettsbury Police and school staff worked together through the day and night monitoring social media and pursuing all information. After investigating, no threats were uncovered. Police are currently investigating a second social media post that includes a threatening statement about the middle and elementary schools. While police investigate, the district will not hold outside recess or activities today.

