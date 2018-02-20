Together For PA Gubernatorial Forum Cancelled

LANCASTER – The “Together For PA” gubernatorial forum is officially cancelled. The PA Family Council informed us that the Scott Wagner campaign is declining to participate in the forum with Dr. Frank Luntz. The original event was set for February 11, but was postponed after learning that Wagner had a scheduling conflict on that date. The other three gubernatorial candidates at that time were able to participate. The PA Family Council sought alternative dates that could work, but to no avail. Those who purchased tickets may obtain refunds or convert your donations to the Voter Guide project by contacting the PA Family Council office at 717-545-0600 or by emailing council@pafamily.org.

