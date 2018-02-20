Trump Tweets PA Republicans To Challenge New Map

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – President Donald Trump is encouraging PA Republicans to challenge a new court-imposed congressional map all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary. Trump tweeted today that the Republicans’ map “was correct! Don’t let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!” The Democrat-majority PA Supreme Court voted 4-3 on Monday to impose a new map for the state’s 18 congressional districts, effective for the May 15 primary. The new map substantially overhauls a Republican-drawn congressional map viewed as among the most gerrymandered in the nation, and boosts Democrats heading into November’s election. The new boundaries will usher in changes to the state‘s predominantly Republican congressional delegation, which is already facing big changes with six open seats. Legal challenges to the high court’s map are expected.

Related