Battle Continues Over PA’s Court Imposed Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – Lawyers for the Democrat voters who successfully challenged Pennsylvania’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered say Republicans have no legal or factual basis to sue over new court-ordered districts. The Philadelphia-based Public Interest Law Center said that Republican lawmakers should stop holding onto the gerrymandered districts they drew in 2011. Republican state legislators and members of Congress plan to sue in federal court as early as today. They’ll try to block new districts drawn by Pennsylvania’s Democrat-majority Supreme Court from taking effect in the May primary. President Donald Trump encouraged Pennsylvania Republicans to challenge the court-imposed map all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

