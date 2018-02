HOLTWOOD – Crews battled a Lancaster County house fire. Units responded yesterday after 10:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Bethesda Church Road West in Holtwood. A State Police Fire Marshal says the blaze started in the garage due to spontaneous combustion from rags containing wood stain in a trash can. Damage to the home was set at about $375,000. No one was hurt.

Related