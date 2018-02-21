Missing Lancaster County Couple Located

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – A missing Lancaster County husband and wife have been found. 81-year-old Lloyd Ryan and his 78-year-old wife, Beverly, were missing since about noon time on Sunday when they left their West Lampeter home to meet family for lunch in New Holland. Yesterday around 6:30 p.m., police report that the couple was found alive and well in Bellville, NJ. The two traveled into an industrial complex and asked an employee for help because they were lost. Family members were contacted and the two were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

