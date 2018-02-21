PA Game Commission To Be Audited

HARRISBURG – State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will be conducting the PA Game Commission’s first performance audit in nearly a decade. The audit includes revenue sources, how the commission is spending money, and whether it’s following applicable laws and regulations. The PA Game Commission sells almost one million hunting licenses a year. DePasquale said the economic impact of hunting in Pennsylvania is nearly $2 billion. The study is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The Game Commission has about 700 full-time employees and owns about 1.5 million acres of game lands in 65 counties.

