PA School Security Legislation Proposed

HARRISBURG – In light of the current school safety and security concerns our nation is facing, Rep. Rosemary Brown of Monroe & Pike Counties has introduced a bill to ensure the highest security measures are taken in Pennsylvania schools. Her legislation would fund and mandate that each school building establish a primary entrance that is equipped with a metal detector. Additionally, at least one armed safety officer would be present at all times during school and after-school activities. If school officials believe they need more than one primary entrance, additional entrances must also be equipped similarly. Brown said the bill would mimic what already occurs when one enters a federal building.

