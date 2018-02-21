Remembering Dr. Billy Graham

MONTREAT, N.C. (AP) – The Rev. Billy Graham, counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, has died at age 99. Graham died this morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina. He had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia, and other ailments. His wife, Ruth, died in 2007. When Graham was 95, he reached out to the world for a final time with “The Cross,” where he presented the Gospel message. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program will feature “The Cross” at 12:30 p.m. on WDAC. For many years, WDAC also featured Dr. Graham’s radio program, “The Hour of Decision.” In an online post titled, “Daddy is at Home,” Graham’s daughter, Anne Graham Lotz said she did not think of him as a public figure. “I think of my Daddy. The one who was always a farmer at heart,” she wrote. “Who loved his dogs and his cat. Who followed the weather patterns almost as closely as he did world events. Who wore old blue jeans, comfortable sweaters, and a baseball cap. Who loved lukewarm coffee, sweet ice tea, one scoop of ice cream, and a plain hamburger from McDonald’s. Who was interested in everything and everyone, from the small to the great.” His son, Franklin Graham wrote, “My father Billy Graham was once asked, ‘Where is Heaven?’ He replied, ‘Heaven is where Jesus is and I am going to Him soon!’ This morning, he departed this world into eternal life in Heaven, prepared by the Lord Jesus Christ—the Savior of the world—whom he proclaimed for nearly 80 years. He will be missed by our family, his colleagues, faithful ministry partners, and, yes, many around the world. But what joy he has to be welcomed by God the Father, and be reunited with my mother in the presence of Jesus who speaks peace to eternal souls.”

