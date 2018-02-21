Threat Investigation Closes Central York Schools

YORK – Central York School District schools are closed today as authorities investigate threats made over social media. A task force, including Springettsbury Township and Northern York Regional Police, the York County D.A.’s office, York County detectives, and other local and federal agencies, has been convened to investigate. Authorities say they have several persons of interest at this time. Authorities are also asking all parents to review their child’s text and snapchat messages for possible information. They have set up a tip line specifically for this investigation and ask you email specific information to STPDTIPS@SPRINGETTSBURY.COM.

