Ban On Military Grade Weapons Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill that would ban the sale and use of 150 different models of military grade semi-automatic assault weapons as well as gun magazines that have a capacity of more than 10 rounds is being introduced by Allegheny County Sen. Wayne Fontana. The lawmaker said it’s time for people on both sides of the gun issue to “seek common ground and workable solutions that protect second amendment rights while preventing the epidemic of mass shootings that have become endemic to America.” He added that these military-grade weapons have no legitimate place in civilian life and are specifically designed to spray bullets and kill many people quickly.

Related