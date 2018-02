YORK – Central York School District is closed again today upon recommendation by authorities who are investigating text and social media threats made against the middle school and elementary schools. Police have set up a task force and are asking for help in finding the source of the threats. If you see something or hear something that might help with the investigation, report it to police via their tipline, stpdtips@springettsbury.com or call 911 and ask for the Springettsbury Task Force.

