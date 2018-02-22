Crime Victims Present In Criminal Proceedings Bill Approved

HARRISBURG – Crime victims would be permitted to be present during criminal courtroom proceedings under a bill recently passed the PA House. House Bill 1974 was brought to the House’s attention by advocates for victims after they were told that defendants frequently ask judges to exclude victims from testimony and often those motions are granted. Bill supporters say allowing the victim to attend the trial gives them a sense of involvement and displays to the offender that the victim will not be intimidated. The measure is modeled after the federal Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights and would amend PA’s Crime Victims Act to bring it in line with federal law and expressly grant the same rights to victims under state law. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

