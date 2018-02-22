Emergency Prescription Bill Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation addressing prescription refills in emergency situations was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 8 of 2018. Senate Bill 542 eliminates a life threatening loophole in the state’s emergency prescription refill law. Under current law, in the event of an emergency situation where a patient cannot obtain a doctor’s script for a prescription refill, a pharmacist could issue a 72 hour supply of that drug. Issues with the law arose, with drugs that are not available in 72-hour supplies, such as insulin, and therefore could not be dispensed to the patient. The situation has resulted in fatalities in other states. With the signing of the legislation, pharmacists are now permitted to dispense up to a 30 day emergency supply as long as certain conditions are met, such as the drug is not available in a 72-hour supply, is not a controlled substance and is essential to maintain life. The Act takes effect immediately.

