Legislative Package Proposed At Consolidating PA Government

HARRISBURG – A group of state House Republicans have introduced several pieces of legislation that would consolidate government agencies that offer similar or duplicative services, as well as eliminate obsolete state programs and boards. Included in the legislative package is a bill to merge the Budget Office, the Department of General Services, the Office of Administration and the Governor’s Office of Policy and Planning into one agency called the Office of Management and Budget. Under a separate bill, the Department of Labor and Industry would be merged with functions from the Department of Community and Economic Development and Department of State to create the new Department of Business, Tourism and Workforce Development. Another bill would create the Department of Local Government and Community Affairs, which would be comprised of powers and authorities from the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Department of State. Another bill would unify the Department of Health with the Department of Human Services to create the realigned Department of Health and Human Services. Another bill would consolidate the Commonwealth’s workforce development system into one easier to navigate system instead of the system being fragmented and spread across numerous state agencies. Lastly, another measure would remove numerous obsolete state boards or commissions that were never repealed.

