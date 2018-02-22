Seeking Protection For Those Of Extreme Risk

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Rep. Todd Stephens plans to introduce legislation to help families and law enforcement better prevent suicides and gun violence by creating an Extreme Risk Protective Order or ERPO. Stephens said, “We must create a way for family members or law enforcement to ask a judge to temporarily prohibit certain individuals from possessing firearms or ammunition, and to relinquish any firearms or ammunition they may currently have, to prevent them from doing harm.” The ERPO would allow a court to take the precautions necessary when provided with clear and convincing evidence that a subject poses an extreme risk to him or herself or others. If a court issues an ERPO prohibiting an individual from possessing firearms, that information would be promptly submitted to the PA State Police to prevent the individual from purchasing firearms as well.

