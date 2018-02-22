President Donald Trump Speaking At The February 6, 2018 National Prayer Breakfast In Washington, DC ﻿

WORK AS WORSHIP RETREAT PROVIDENCE CHURCH OF GOD (717)786-5580 WWW.PROVCHURCH.NET PASTOR DWIGHT LEFEVER CHAD YOUNG-WORSHIP DIRECTOR WWW.WORKASWORSHIPRETREAT.ORG https://soundcloud.com/wdacfm/work-as-worship

Tribute To Dr. Billy Graham: "The Cross" with Dr. Billy Graham, Franklin Graham, & Testimonies By Christian Artists Lecrae Moore,...

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tribute To Dr. Billy Graham: “The Cross” with Dr. Billy Graham, Franklin Graham, & Testimonies By Christian Artists Lecrae Moore, & Lacey Sturm

Disabled persons requiring assistance with the Public File should contact: Lisa Davis at 717-284-4123.

©2018 WDAC 94.5. All Rights Reserved. Website Designed and Developed by Jonathan Ober