Toomey Eyes Reviving Gun Background Check Legislation

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey says he’ll probably reintroduce legislation to expand background checks on gun purchases, but that it may require changes to do so. Toomey said he’ll have a better sense next week of how many senators support it when the Senate returns to session. The bill first emerged following the 2012 slaying of 26 children and adults in Connecticut’s Sandy Hook Elementary School. It failed then and at least one more time since. The bill never exceeded 54 votes, short of the 60 necessary. It would require background checks for all gun purchases online and at gun shows. Toomey also says he supports putting tough restrictions on sales of rapid-fire bump stocks.

