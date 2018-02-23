Banking Problems Faced By BB&T Customers

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – If you bank with BB&T, you may have encountered some technical problems impacting some of their services. The company says an equipment malfunction in one of their data centers has caused some services to be unavailable such as online banking, their mobile banking app, and ATMs. You can still use your BB&T debit, credit, and prepaid cards. At this time, the company says they have no reason to believe the issue was related to cyber security. They hope to have the systems operational as soon as possible.

