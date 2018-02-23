Billy Graham’s Final Gospel Message Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a tribute to Dr. Billy Graham, who died this week at age 99. When he was 95, Billy Graham gave a final presentation of the Gospel message from his home entitled, “The Cross.” Featured with Dr. Graham is his son, Franklin, along with testimonies from Christian artists Lecrae Moore and Lacey Sturm. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 1075. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts. You can click on Dr. Graham’s picture below to watch the video of “The Cross.”



