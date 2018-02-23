Federal Judges To Hear PA District Map Challenge

HARRISBURG(AP) – Three Republican-appointed federal judges will consider a request by eight GOP congressmen in Pennsylvania to halt the use of a new congressional district map in this year’s elections.

A federal judge today set up the panel under a federal law governing constitutional challenges to congressional reapportionment. The panel members are Judge Christopher Conner , a Pennsylvania-based district judge; Judge Jerome Simandle , a senior district judge from New Jersey; and Judge Kent Jordan , a circuit judge who was formerly a district judge in Delaware. The lawsuit against state elections officials seeks an injunction against the map produced Monday by the Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court.