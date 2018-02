ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is running for re-election. Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford filed their candidacies together at the state elections board on Thursday in Annapolis. The Republican governor says he’s going to continue to focus on working for the people of Maryland. The filing deadline for candidates is Tuesday at 9 p.m. It will be about four months before Hogan will know who his Democrat opponent will be due to a crowded primary. The primary is June 26.

Related