Legal Battle Continues Over PA Congressional Map

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Philadelphia-based Public Interest Law Center says Republicans are making another baseless attempt in federal court to reinstate Pennsylvania’s congressional districts thrown out last month as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The law center on Thursday sought to intervene in a federal court lawsuit filed by Republican congressmen and state senators. The Republicans’ lawsuit asks federal judges to prevent the use of a court-ordered map of congressional districts in this year’s elections. It could help Democrats win several U.S. House seats. Republicans contend the state Supreme Court did not have the authority to invalidate the 6-year-old map and did not give lawmakers enough time to develop one to replace it. Republican lawmakers have a separate legal challenge before the U.S. Supreme Court.

