Threats Close Two Area School Districts

HARRISBURG/YORK – Central York School District is closed for a third day and Harrisburg School District is also closed today. Harrisburg District administrators received communication regarding a threat circulating on social media. District officials are working with the Harrisburg Police and a full investigation is underway. Central York school officials are also working with authorities who recommended that schools remain closed for today after reported threats. Springettsbury Township Police Chief Dan Stump says they have received several tips and they have a few persons of interest, but no one has been taken into custody.

