Back To School For Central York & Harrisburg School Districts

YORK/HARRISBURG – Police in York County have identified a Central York Middle School student who made threats that led the district to cancel classes for three days last week. Springettsbury Police Chief Daniel Stump said the student is facing charges of terroristic threats and has been released into the custody of their parents. The district cancelled classes Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday following a series of threats posted on social media. Stump says the student was motivated by the desire to cancel classes. Classes will resume today under heightened security. Police say backpacks will not be allowed, and other bags may be subject to a search. Meanwhile, Harrisburg School District and the Lincoln Administration Building will be open today after being closed Friday due to a threat. School officials say police have given the approval for classes to resume today. School officials are asking for the community’s support for the district’s safety and security. Any suspicious activities should be reported to district administrators or to Harrisburg Police.

