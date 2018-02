DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware has confirmed its highest number of recorded flu cases this season. The News Journal reports the state has racked up nearly 5,760 cases, a jump from last year’s record-breaking 4,590. Delaware began keeping flu records 14 years ago. So far, 19 Delawareans have died from the flu this season. The outlet reports this season is especially bad as both influenza A and B are circulating at the same time, which is unusual.

