Drug Collection Receptacle Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Lackawanna County Rep. Kevin Haggerty introduced a bill that would require retail community pharmacies to install and maintain a drug collection receptacle on-site, which would help to curb the accessibility of unused opioids. In 2014, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration established regulations allowing authorized pharmacies to collect controlled substances by voluntarily administering mail-back programs and maintaining drug collection receptacles. While it was a step in the right direction, far too few pharmacies have taken it upon themselves to install and maintain drug collection receptacles. House Bill 2073 would address this by broadening the availability of drug collection receptacles statewide to make it easier for people to dispose of unwanted and unused medications. Similar legislation has been introduced in New Jersey, New Mexico, and New York.

