GOP Concern Over The Court

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Supreme Court’s decision to redraw boundaries of the state’s congressional districts has triggered a reaction from Republicans, including talk of impeaching justices and a Democrat plot to stop President Donald Trump. The ruling has implications for Republican control of Congress. Republicans say they are also worried about what the Democrat-majority court may do in the future to weaken the power of a Republican-controlled Legislature. PA Republican Party chairman Val DiGiorgio says the decision is without precedent and could have far-reaching impact for the rule of law and separation of powers.

