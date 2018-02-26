Leach Ends Congressional Run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Montgomery County Sen. Daylin Leach, who was the subject of allegations that he behaved inappropriately toward female employees and campaign aides, announced he is ending his congressional bid. This weekend, Leach cited attacks on his family, but also said “how unappealing Congress has become.” He said he would instead remain in the state Senate. He’s been a Democrat state lawmaker since 2003. Leach led the fight for the legalization of same-sex marriage and medical marijuana. He also ran unsuccessfully for another congressional seat in 2014.

