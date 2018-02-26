MCC Quilt Preview This Week

EPHRATA – Over 3,000 volunteer quilters have been working on the 100+ quilts to be displayed at Mennonite Central Committee’s quilt preview held this week at the MCC Material Resources Center at 517 W. Trout Run Road in Ephrata, Lancaster County. The free preview is an opportunity to view the quilts slated for auction at the 62nd annual PA Relief Sale held April 6 & 7 at the PA Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Quilt viewers can vote for their favorite quilt by donating money with each cent counting as one vote and going toward the Relief Sale’s My Coins Count collection which supports MCC’s food initiatives. Preview visitors can also shop Quilter’s Corner featuring fabric, linens, spools and related items. Used books and other contributed items will be available for purchase. Also, tours of the Material Resources Center will be offered. Preview hours are Thursday and Friday, March 1 & 2 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 3 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information about the quilt preview, call 717-733-2847.

