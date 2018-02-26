New Law Helps Veteran Business Owners

HARRISBURG – A recent law authored by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie of Berks & Lehigh Counties is proving to benefit veteran and reservist business owners. Under the law, known as Startups for Soldiers, it was reported by the Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations earlier today that 1,613 veterans and reservists saved $178,000 in business and professional licensing fee exemptions in 2017. The program waives state business startup fees for those transitioning to the civilian workforce from the U.S. Armed Forces, including reserve units and the National Guard. It was based on a similar program that’s been successful in Missouri. The new law eliminates the filing fees to register a new business when the registration documents are signed by a veteran or reservist and submitted with proof of the veteran’s or reservist’s status. More information on the Startup for Soldiers program can be found on the Department of State website at dos.pa.gov.

