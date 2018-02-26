No Fuel This Week At PA Turnpike Service Plaza

HARRISBURG – If you’re traveling the PA Turnpike this week, the Turnpike Commission says that gas and diesel fuel will not be available at the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County, eastbound and westbound, from 8 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Friday. Turnpike Facilities Director, Jack Christensen says they are replacing the underground components of the plaza’s fuel pumps and will need the five-day period for safe installation and proper testing. Motorists should not stop for fuel at Sideling Hill during the period, but should travel onto the next service plazas. All other services will be available. The plaza’s fuel pumps will be operational for the weekend of March 3.

Related