Seeking “A Better Maryland” In Cecil & Harford Counties

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Planning will visit Cecil and Harford Counties this week as part of an outreach effort for the new state development plan. Gov. Larry Hogan signed an Executive Order in August, which began the process for the creation of a new plan called “A Better Maryland.” The purpose of the listening sessions is to connect with the public, local governments, state agencies, and other stakeholders across Maryland and solicit their feedback on what should be included in a state development plan. The Cecil County session is tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the Cecil County Administration Office at 200 Chesapeake Blvd. in Elkton. Those in Harford County will meet this Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the Harford County Administration Offices, First Floor Conference Room, at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air. For more information, go to ABetter.Maryland.gov.

