Student Arrested In Penn Manor High School Threats

MILLERSVILLE – Millersville Borough Police have taken a student into custody after graffiti threats were found in a bathroom on Friday and this morning at Penn Manor High School. In a letter to parents, Principal Dr. Phil Gale said although it was of a threatening nature, it was deemed by both police and the school administration to not be credible. Another graffiti message was found this morning in another bathroom. As a result of reporting from two students this morning, the high school administration and the Millersville Borough Police were able to quickly determine who was responsible for both messages. Dr. Gale said that the student “made a very poor choice in making these threats.”

